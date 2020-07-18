To the editor — I have already decided whom I am voting for, and it isn’t Tim Eyman. He did not impress me by coming into our event at the Yakima Speedway uninvited and telling the media it was something it wasn't. He is an obvious manipulator and made it very clear that he is willing to destroy the cause of liberty for self-serving glory. He is not a leader. He is a follower. A leader wouldn't need to stoop so low to feel good about their self-image.
Loren Culp has continually shown himself to have integrity. Out of the many occasions I have been around him. I never saw him dishonor his own cause by stooping the way Eyman did. I will vote for Culp. He has the honor to lead and the integrity to do it right.
GARTH McKINNEY
Yakima