To the editor — At age 17, Loren Culp dropped out of high school in Republic, stating he was bored; he later completed a GED. In 1980 he joined the Army at age 19 and served eight years in the Army Construction Engineering Corps and then as a drill sergeant. He did graduate with honors from the Non-Commissioned Officer Academy for leadership. In 1988 he left the Army and moved to Olympia, where he owned and operated a small concrete business. In 2010, he relocated back to Republic as a peace officer. He later became the head of the Republic Police Department, with three employees when he started, and just himself at present.
How can someone with no formal education, no state government background, and very limited management experience be expected to manage a state government with 68,000 employees, a $53 billion budget, and 7.6 million population? Would you retain a lawyer with no law degree, an accountant without an accounting degree or experience, or take your car to a mechanic who never worked on automobiles? So, why would anyone consider sending Loren Culp to Olympia as governor, when he has almost zero qualifications?
VICTOR TOMOR
Selah