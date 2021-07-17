To the editor — Yes, yes, yes CRT has gotten an awful lot of attention, recently. One of the most amazing phenomena is the truth. It really is funny how the truth will not only set you free, but since Trump came along so many are in denial, or they would just rather tell their children a lie -- to hell with history.
I'm a different type of white person, who continually rolls over laughing at these so-called adults. If only they spent more energy on positive things rather than denying what we all know is true. I have some Black friends who live down in Texas and have an expensive home like everyone else on the street. The only difference with them is that neither one works, because they are both retired Air Force.
My friend, the man of he house, is from Pennsylvania and is a diehard Steelers fan. He even affixed a Steelers license plate to the curb outside his home. And they both drive their own Lexus. So, the CRT is alive and well in Texas. They must drive their neighbors bonkers, not working and all.
FRANK E. SHIRLEY
Yakima