To the editor — Fourteen-year-old Emmett Louis Till allegedly whistled at a clerk in a grocery store, was kidnapped, tortured, lynched. Killers acquitted. We were the same age. Could've been classmates, teammates, roomies in college.
I've been haunted by his execution. His mother demanded an open casket service to display what we inflict upon each other. The photos, revulsion and resultant national decades-long civil rights "revolution" produced heroes and ephemeral victories.
Efforts have been underway for 30 years or so by "... a collection of activists and scholars interested in studying and transforming the relationship among race, racism and power..." according Roy L. Brooks, one of the founders. Their dialogues and inquiries, under the rubric Critical Race Theory (CRT), include an autopsy of these seemingly good-faith, courageously fought, consistently defeated, efforts.
As a resource in the classroom , CRT could, as a start, unshackle and empower teachers and students to mindfully address and contextualize his tragedy and my anguish, recognize canards, critique pseudohistory, explicate "law-privilege-order", decrypt the social grid-color wheel. It is a syllabus, a map aiding students to enter minefields to defuse societal Claymores triggered to detonate time-honored sanctimonious savagery and righteous subterfuge.
We flunked. Our children mustn't.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Naches