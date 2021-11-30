Emotional danger? Critical race theory isn’t being taught outside of universities
To the editor — Many Republicans and Donald Trump fans are creating a nationwide campaign against critical race theory. They suggest that public schools and students are in emotional danger if they learn about this theory. Most critics don’t know that it is a university, Ph.D., graduate school subject. It has never been intended to be a high school subject and it is a theory. Many “right-wingers” might be surprised that it is not being taught in K-12 schools and parts of it lean toward anti-liberalism.
It is critically important that all of American history is taught in public schools, including our mistakes such as slavery and racism. How will we avoid those errors in the future if we refuse to even study and discuss them now? We don’t need critical race theory to do that.
The United States is a melting pot of different races and immigrants. We can still be the best country in the world to live in if everyone has an equal chance at success.
ANNIE BRINGLOE
Yakima