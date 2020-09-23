To the editor — A herd of goats got out of their pasture in Boise recently. There were 100 goats; a company called We Rent Goats owned them. They were used to reduce brush that couldn't be removed with mechanical means.
One of their services was wildfire abatement, which got me thinking as I was coughing from the smoke from the Evans Canyon Fire, which is on the L.T. Murray DNR property. It used to be range land, and I can't recall any massive wildfires in its history as range land. Now that the DNR is mismanaging it, it's burning down. Apparently, they're managing it wrong: numerous buildings burned, over 1,000 firefighters there at one point, 10 aircraft to dump water on fire, 20 or more bulldozers to build fire lines. Not to mention the tons of CO2 dumped into our atmosphere, causing climate change and health risk issues to the Yakima Valley region.
Which brings me to livestock as wildfire abatement tools. Wouldn't it have been cheaper to fix fences and maintain it as range land? I know livestock can be damaging to land, according to environment scientists, but wouldn't it have been cheaper to fix the damage from the livestock then to have to pay fire suppression costs, which are going to be huge? Not to mention the lawsuits.
Livestock as wildfire abatement tools, not to mention slowing climate change, as cow farts are way less than 75,000 acres of CO2.
ERIC PRATER
Ellensburg