To the editor — Keep mentally and physically active … no social distancing with nature. Head to the dog-friendly trails of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy! Make it a part of your routine. With both recreation and conservation of over 30 miles of well-maintained trails, the CCC offers vistas of our Yakima Valley, Mount Adams and Mount Rainier, Cowiche Creek and natural wildflower gardens for runners, bikers, hikers, walkers, the poet, writer, horseback rider, photographer, reader, educator, artist and the contemplative (benches placed along the trails) to enjoy.
Become a member and/or donate to save the Upland Trails currently at risk of being developed. Join us today. Go to cowichecanyonconservancy.org for more information. See you on the trails.
SARA HOLTZINGER
Cowiche Canyon Conservancy board member
Yakima