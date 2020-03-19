To the editor — A walk on Cowiche Canyon Conservancy lands can be a great opportunity to realign our sense of optimism and hope. If you have children who are unable to attend school, it can be a great teaching opportunity. For example, a walk to identify as many wild flowers as possible or to spot returning birds can be a welcome diversion. If you feel isolated from your social network, meet on the trail with friends for a companionable hike.
We are fortunate in Yakima to have the Uplands, Cowiche Canyon and Snow Mountain Ranch so close and easily accessible. And here comes the pitch. CCC needs your help right now to be sure that we can preserve the Uplands property for our future. CCC has been making good progress in raising the needed funds to purchase this property, but they still have a ways to go. If you value the Uplands as I do, I hope you will go to the CCC website and learn what you can do to help make this land ours forever. I hope that our united effort to blunt the trajectory of this infection will be successful. In the meantime, keep social distance by enjoying the outdoors!
NICOLA BOCEK
Yakima