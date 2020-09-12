To the editor — This is my solution for our COVID dilemma. Here is my end game. Let all the children go back to school but allow parents the choice to keep their kids home if there are people at home who are elderly or have risk factors. Ask the elderly or high-risk teachers to teach the online classes.
Open up the whole economy with young employees and those with no high-risk conditions. Allow but do not mandate those elderly citizens and citizens with high-risk conditions to decide on their own when to end their social distancing. This opens the economy quickly and returns freedom of choice to all of us.
I would still require masks at stores where the elderly and those with high-risk conditions have to visit -- for example, grocery stores and pharmacies. Does that make sense?
DEAN EFFLER, M.D.
Yakima