To the editor — RIP Republican Party. Wheezing for the last four years, it's now dead, leaving a rotting stench emanating daily from the 45th president.
That a few, let alone a majority of House members (looking at you, Dan Newhouse) would support the DOA litigation led by an indicted Texas AG whose only purpose is to undermine the U.S. election processes to prop up a petty autocratic wannabe loser like Trump shows what the GOP has become.
The GOP's claims that it's for individual rights are the true hoax. The right to vote is paramount. If you can't win squarely, Trump's playbook has always been then to lie and cheat, which the GOP now unabashedly endorses. Before the pandemic, the national debt was at a historic high in what was claimed to be the best economy ever, allies were spurned and dictators praised, children were caged at the border, Americans exercising free speech gassed and a Bible defiled for a photo op, and Republicans cheer on every tweet like it's some twisted gospel.
Not fiscally responsible, not morally responsible, unpatriotic, deceitful, now ultimately undemocratic and un-American, today's GOP is the most dangerous virus facing us. COVID-19 and Republicans are killing America. Unfortunately, Democrats aren't much better.
DALE BECKER
Selah