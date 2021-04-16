To the editor — It is certainly good news that Yakima County will remain in Phase 3 of the COVID-19 reopening plan. However, we just barely made it, meeting only one of the two criteria. If the case numbers increase, we will be back in Phase 2 in three weeks.
There is another aspect to an increase in case numbers that I think is often overlooked. Every day but Monday the Yakima Herald-Republic publishes a tally of total COVID-19 cases and related deaths in Yakima County. The ratio of these two numbers has remained relatively constant over time, but the implication seems to be forgotten. Every time we have roughly 150 new cases in Yakima County, we can expect two more deaths.
Saturday there were 34 new cases reported, so if that rate were maintained, it means approximately two deaths every five days. For comparison, the reported number of homicides in Yakima County so far this year is nine.
Please have compassion for your neighbors. Mask up and get the vaccine!
EDWARD BIRGE
Yakima