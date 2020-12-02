To the editor — How is it that COVID safety precautions are still believed to be political maneuvers?
Globally, there were at least 12,641 deaths from the virus on Nov. 25. Several weeks ago, it was about 8,000 in one day. To date on Earth, over 1.4 million individuals have lost their life — their skills, their knowledge, their plans, their families, everything that they were — to this thing. The virus is not taking the politics of any country into account.
True, we are tired of COVID safety precautions. Masks are annoying. Not seeing friends when we are used to seeing them is tough. We may also get tired of having to wear seat belts and following other driving regulations. Seat belts can feel restrictive, and we might positively itch to answer a call or text while driving. But let’s not confuse or equate the annoying, life-saving precautions with that other type of annoyance, ever-changing yet monotonous politics.
It's not time to relax about COVID yet. Let’s continue to squeeze all the practical use we can out of these simple safety measures. If one case of illness is avoided -- one death prevented -- all the precaution is worthwhile. One person at least will be thankful.
VANESSA ARCHER
Yakima