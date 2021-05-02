To the editor — Interesting article on Cowiche Canyon and the Greenway trash issue.
When I moved back to Yakima in 2016, I started visiting some places I have not been to in quite a while. Boulder Cave was one of them. I observed gang graffiti on the information plaques and trees along the trail. Beer bottles and cans were stuffed in fallen trees and bags of garbage found in the cave, which we packed out.
A couple weeks ago I drove into LT Murray Wildlife Area and found a very similar scene. Trash, mattresses, both whole and burned, shooting range with casings and garbage everywhere.
What happened? It didn't just start with COVID and I can only see it spreading.
JOE SCHONS
Naches