To the editor — In case your readers didn’t happen to find the little black box on Page 7A of Tuesday’s Yakima Herald (7/13, "Cases, hospitalizations up"), new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County have risen 64% percent per 100,000 population since the last reporting period of 6/21 to 7/4, including 52 new cases last Saturday (7/10).
Also, 18 people were hospitalized on Monday (7/12). What do those 18 people have in common? They were very likely not vaccinated. According to the CDC (not “deep state,” but one of the finest health institutions on the planet), chances are well over 90% that new COVID cases are among the non-vaccinated.
Most of us who have been vaccinated feel fortunate and thankful. Those who have not, are in the remaining pool of possible victims. No-brainer.
TERRY WINET
Yakima