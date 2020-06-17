To the editor — I read about masks being given out around Yakima in different areas and ways and how the virus is gaining ground. I go to any store in the Yakima area or Yakima Valley and see men, women, children and elderly wearing masks, yet see many of the same age groups not wearing masks and not staying away from others.
I see news reports showing doctors and nurses all covered from head to toe, because they are waiting on COVID-19 victims. The picture I see is, this virus is very serious and can be deadly. There is no cure, no shot developed even though there is work on a cure, but nothing yet developed. It's not like the flu; this virus is very contagious and may kill (depends on health condition) any age group.
When shopping, we are told to wear masks and gloves and stay 6 feet away from others, not just to protect ourselves, but to protect others as well. I really don't believe people get it. As long as a person goes without wearing a mask, you are a potential victim and capable of giving the virus to others. COVID-19 does not have any preference -- young, old, man, women or child.
I surely don't want this virus; I don't want to be quarantined away from family and friends. I love life and so do many others. When going to a store of any sort in Yakima, looking around seeing many of all ages with no mask, they are setting themselves up to be a victim for that virus. It's not about your rights of I can do what I want; it's about your health in protecting yourself and others around you.
As long as you are not wearing a mask, COVID-19 is going to find another victim. If you think your family is important to you, than mask up. Let's not let this virus keep running our lives. As long as COVID-19 is around, the masking up and shutdowns will continue. If you think you are safe not wearing a mask or staying 6 feet away, then look at those already been sent to the grave because of COVID-19. Then ask yourself, "How safe am I by not wearing a mask?" Answer – You’re not!
So please mask up and protect yourself, family and others, and stay home when sick. Let's all work together to get ahead of the COVID-19 and get control of this virus. It's what it all about! Please stay safe.
KAY HICKLE
Moxee