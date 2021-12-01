COVID-19 pandemic shows that we are America’s worst generation
To the editor — COVID-19 will impact us forever. Not “once enough people have been vaccinated, everything will be like it was.” No, we’re not getting over this.
Current COVID restrictions are impositions on the vaccinated to protect the unvaccinated, those much more likely to be hospitalized or die. The vaccinated mask up and accept restrictions, while most unvaccinated maintain a righteous refusal to even mask up to limit a disease that will soon kill a million Americans.
We will not be able to count on hospitals when we are most in need. We will always remember hospitals turning away “regular” emergencies because COVID-19 patients took up all the beds. And there will be long-lasting mistrust of our neighbors. We no longer even pretend to care about each other or to act for the good of all Americans.
Some will mistrust their antivax neighbors for spreading the disease stupidly, choking hospitals and spreading death. Others will strike out because their businesses were shut down. It will change which local businesses we go to, or not, forever. We won’t forget what side you were on.
We will look at neighbors askance, wondering if they are with us or against us. We needed to sacrifice, not blame, and didn’t. We are America’s “worst generation.”
MICHAEL MARTN
Selah