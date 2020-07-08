To the editor — Kudos to Vice President Mike Pence for advocating the use of masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It’s my relief to support a Republican without being labelled a liberal, a terrorist, or hearing those words “You’re fired” because I have an opinion that is juxtaposed to the head of state of the United States of America.
I have struggled with this concept of “fake news.” I have heard it so often; I can’t distinguish between fake and real news. The COVID-19 pandemic has tested my resolve. Is COVID-19 fake news? Over 500,000 people have died around the globe, including nearly 160 right here in Yakima County. How can this be just a hoax?
I chose to believe those people who have devoted their careers and lives to the pursuit of saving lives and improving our community’s health. Since March, they have pleaded with us to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. What possible reason would they have to ask us to do something that we prefer not to? Well, these are the people who have to tell relatives that their love ones died from COVID-19. Please support our community: Wear a mask when in public.
MICHAEL BUSH
Selah