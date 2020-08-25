To the editor — It has become known that around 40% of active COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic. In Yakima County, our rolling average appears to be about 30 new cases per day. But it is bigger than that because 40% of those infected are unlikely to be tested since they have no symptoms? So Yakima Counties cases are really at around 42. That is 12 people who can transmit the disease and are not aware they are infectious. What are the chances that a healthy-looking nonmasked person who decides to enter the store while you are shopping is a carrier?
One would think pretty slim, yet this insidious disease is following a path laid down by the bravado of the heedless. Look at the headlines showing bravado toward this pestilence and then observe COVID-19 lay a path right through them into those they mindlessly contact.
Save a life, save the economy, save a nation. It seems pretty simple: Wash your hands, mask up and practice social distancing. When we do, we can go back to school, back to work and on to a new normal.
RAY VINING
Grandview