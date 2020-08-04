To the editor — I make no claims to exhaustive research regarding the platforms proffered by sitting and hopeful office seekers Aug. 4, but my homework revealed early on and consistently that addressing Yakima’s health and safety troubles was simply not a priority if mentioned at all.
Unfortunately, Yakima receives unwelcome media attention on both and clearly needs attention, but evidently not by these candidates. OK, “health” was mentioned but in economic context, not the health of our citizenry. Yakima’s monetary ills, they pledge, will be cured by reopening stores, businesses, and local commerce.
Have we learned nothing from Florida, Texas, and Arizona?! You cannot address this economic downturn without first addressing COVID-19, and if you can’t open schools safely you can’t open the economy.
TERRY NEAL
Yakima