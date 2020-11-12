To the editor — Post-election, we have to look at the truth about COVID-19, without the Trump veneer of lies that everything is OK and COVID is just going to go away miraculously, there’s a unicorn in the backyard, we’re fine. Now we have to act, rationally. There is hard work to do, or we will have just more dying around us, left and right. It’s not going to be fun, but what we need to do now is to protect ourselves, our family and others. Wear masks; stop unsafe gatherings. We have a public duty.
The federal government needs to fund more relief – we can’t do it ourselves. We need to stay mostly closed up, but we still need to have food, to pay rent, and we need to take care of landlords unable to collect rent and local businesses. We don’t have the funding ourselves. We need federal help.
It’s time to move past the incessant lies, the attempts to suppress votes, the threats of Barr’s government troops and white supremacists with rifles.
End that. Don’t just “stick to your guns.” Make a decision, and if it’s not working, admit it and adjust. Do what works.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah