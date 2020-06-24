To the editor — Wearing a mask means covering your nose and mouth. It does not mean having your nose hanging out of the mask. If this is happening to you, it is because the mask is too small for your face. If you feel uncomfortable wearing a mask, chances are that the mask is too small for your face.
Masks come in different sizes just like clothes do. Find a mask that is big enough where your nose does not come out and you are covered correctly. Then you will be comfortable wearing the mask.
Make sure your hands are clean when you put your mask on and take it off. Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth adjusting your mask with dirty hands.
If you have a cloth mask wash it in the washing machine daily if worn. Keep your hands clean.
COVID-19 is out of control in Yakima. People here are not wearing masks, or they're wearing masks that don't fit. And they wonder why the virus is so bad here.
Gov. Jay Inslee is signing an order that everyone has to wear a mask in public and that all stores are required to have signs on their doors saying, "If you do not have a mask on, you cannot shop here." Now if the paper here can print a picture of someone wearing a mask correctly without their nose out of their mask, maybe then people will realize you don't wear a mask that way.
Cover up your nose and mouth when wearing your mask.
BETH SWIFT
Yakima