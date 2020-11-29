Courts will reveal Trump’s landslide
To the editor — The AP is biased and crooked and should not be trusted. They do not have the power to install a president. The full extent of what they have done is projection. In the past, electors verified projected wins.
This election has maximized interest by the bulk of our population — even those far from being political pundits. The deep state does not want a lot of attention paid to the Republican legal challenge. Happily, rank and file Americans will scour all information sources available to follow clues that answer their nagging suspicions about this election’s tabulation.
The Supreme Court will vindicate President Trump’s decision to challenge election results. After their deliberation, election officers will be much more careful to count only legal votes. The changes implied in future election processes will result in a massive positive shift in voter confidence in elections.
Many promised a landslide for Trump this election. The actual voter tally after the Supreme Court’s deliberations will reveal Trump’s massive landslide victory.
RAY KILLORN
Union Gap