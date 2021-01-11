To the editor — A past letter defined a dictatorship as “big government” and “high taxes,” insinuating that is what we’d get from a Democratic administration.
A dictatorship is actually what we have seen over the last four years under the Trump administration. Demanding loyalty to him, not the country. Seeing Americans as us versus them. Inciting violence against democratically elected officials. Claiming over and over that elections are rigged if he doesn’t win. Firing administration members and replacing with loyalists. Demanding the Department of Justice indict political enemies.
There’s a reason we have three branches of government, and thankfully the judicial branch has saved our democracy from a dictator who has shown no evidence of a “stolen” election.
JOANNE FREDA
Yakima