To the editor — My wife and I just returned home after getting our second COVID-19 vaccinations at Horizon Pharmacy.
We were extremely impressed with everyone working there and were taken care of as quickly as possible.
They were very friendly the whole time and during the required after-vaccination waiting period were constantly checking to make sure that no one was experiencing any problems. This included furnishing us with a bottle of water.
A big thank you! We really appreciate all of you.
WILLIAM RICHARDS
Selah