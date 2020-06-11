To the editor — Unbelievable photo on a recent Sports page showing 18 people watching a baseball game and only one was wearing a mask. They obviously haven't heard of social distancing. Really? On the front page it read "Cases jump by 158."
Do you people really think this is a joke, a hoax? Yakima County is putting its IQ on display, and it certainly has to be one of the lowest in the state. Wake up, people, wear a mask and social distance. It is really not all that difficult. Just do it!
GARY JOHNSON
Yakima