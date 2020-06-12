To the editor — 215 new COVID-19 cases on a recent day! The Yakima Health District is the authority having jurisdiction. However, much more than health is at risk. Our businesses are greatly suffering; our schools are challenged to provide opportunities.
Kittitas County has an IMT (incident management team); does Yakima County have an emergency management structure? An incident management team includes a planning section. A planning section would assist in developing action plans to implement if the incident were to escalate, as COVID-19 certainly has. What is our plan?
It is clearly understood that masks are our most valuable, available tool, yet we do not require them. A mask directive is not working. If customers have objections, stores are very accommodating in providing those individuals with curbside service.
It is my understanding that the county commissioners have responsibility in requesting approval to go to the next level. Why aren’t the county commissioners being more visible and vocal?
DENNIS MAYO
Yakima