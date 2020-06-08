To the editor — The Yakima County health officer recently stated that they "are considering" ... "suggesting" that masks be worn in public/crowded areas.
Considering! Suggesting! Excuse me, but Pasteur proved the germ theory 150 years ago. You breathe in enough causative disease agent (e.g. coronavirus), you get the disease (COVID-19). Masks help prevent that. That's pretty straightforward. Virus does not care if one is liberal or conservative, it thinks all humans are lunch. If you don't want to be lunch, wear a mask when in close quarters.
The one person in the county with the legal power to tell every business: "Open up. If you don't require masks (like Costco) we shut you down and fine you" is the county health officer.
Get to work. Save this county from itself.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS
Yakima