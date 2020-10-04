To the editor — The election system our Board of Yakima County Commissioners relies on suppresses Latino power and excludes us from government.
When we don't have politicians who look like us, speak our languages, or understand our culture, decisions are made that don’t speak to our needs. When a political leader hasn't lived in poverty, hasn't been discriminated against for the color of their skin, or hasn't experienced immigrating firsthand, it can be difficult for them to engage in open-minded community dialogue, have empathy, and base their policy decisions with an equity lens. This bias directly impacts communities of color.
I support Yakima County adopting ranked choice voting for our county elections. RCV is already being used or implemented in jurisdictions across the country. In Eastpointe, Mich., RCV was adopted as a remedy for a lawsuit filed against the city for a violation of the Voting Rights Act, much like the situation we have here in Yakima County. Places that use RCV experience more equitable representation and more positive campaign seasons, and voters like the system. RCV is used in liberal places and in conservative places. It does not benefit one party, ideology or group over the other – it simply benefits all voters.
ROCIO CARRION
Yakima