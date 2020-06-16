To the editor — I will be enthusiastically casting my vote for Amanda McKinney for Yakima County commissioner, Position 1. Now more than ever, we need leaders like Amanda.
I have found that Amanda is never shy about stepping up, raising her hand or leaning in to make a difference. She is an energetic, thoughtful and creative leader, and we would be fortunate to have such talented person working on behalf of the people of Yakima County.
I am proud to support Amanda McKinney for Yakima County Commission, Position 1.
JILL FALK
Yakima