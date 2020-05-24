To the editor — I’m not a sycophant of local government but will applaud when our local officials get it right. Yakima County commissioners have shown common sense in asking for more authority to open our local economy. Reason should prevail in these times.
Shuttering our economy may have been prudent, but such cannot become axiomatic as though the only way to fight this crisis is by creating a catastrophe. If we don’t open small businesses to breathe the air of profitability soon, we will have destroyed a precious, vulnerable resource. And if we are forbidden to do anything but submit to new waves of closure and lots of high silliness on the part of those who will exploit these ravages for ideological aims, we will double our mental and spiritual anguish, especially that of our children. We can’t teach our children to endure hardship and exercise reason if we make the death of our economy canonical.
The commissioners have spoken with common sense, and their voices should be amplified by our own. Don’t abandon reason to the narrative of fear.
GARY STARKEY
Yakima