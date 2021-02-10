To the editor — Of all local health jurisdictions — health districts—in Washington, Yakima Health District was dead last in 2017 (most recent data available) in the category of local government contribution (LGC) per capita at only $0.62. That local government is Yakima County. The average LGC per capita of the jurisdictions was $3.22, more than five times what Yakima County contributed to our health district. We were also on the bottom rungs in several other categories. (See state Department of Health Jurisdiction Revenue Reports).
Yakima County is also traditionally in the basement regarding health outcomes and health factors, which could be seriously mitigated with appropriate funding. But guess what? Yakima County is contributing $500 less in 2021 than in 2020 per the Yakima Health District 2021 budget. The $163,500 from the county is only 2.17% of the Health District budget, an even smaller percentage than 2017.
Yet the commissioners, who have for decades been a majority on the health board, thus contributing considerably to our failures, want even more power. How does that make sense to anyone?
ANGIE GIRARD
Yakima