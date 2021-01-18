To the editor — Regarding the Board of Yakima County Commissioners decision to re-write the rules for the board of directors for the Yakima Health District: Commissioners know next to nothing about public health.
Election to public office does not suddenly impart expertise in a body of knowledge that others spend a lifetime learning. Why should lay people make life and death decisions for thousands? It makes more sense to require every candidate for the YHD Board of Health to pass a test on knowledge of accepted public health practices.
In my opinion, many of the Yakima deaths from COVID-19 can be attributed to the fact that previous commissioners starved the Yakima Health District of funding and resources needed to build an adequate infrastructure. Yakima County spends about $25 per person on public health compared to a state average of $63 per person. Some counties spend over $100 per person.
Please, commissioners, recognize your limitations. There are many better-qualified people in Yakima County who will gladly volunteer their time to enrich the YHD board of directors’ difficult discussions and provide guidance based on health science.
JEAN MENDOZA, RN, MSN
White Swan