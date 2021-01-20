To the editor — County commissioners, would you quit disempowering the health board? And would you instead direct your frustration to Congress, which is where the money is supposed to come from to keep things hanging on while the pandemic shutdowns are in place?
Congress dithered around all summer and fall while we twisted in the wind, and your solution is to just open everything up. People in restaurants and bars don't wear masks, I hate to tell you. They laugh and drink and talk loud and spit! That's different than running in and out of the grocery store.
There's a lot of COVID-19 in Yakima County and it's spreading, right? And every time it spreads, the virus replicates. And with every replication there are more chances of mutations. And we've got at least one mutation making the rounds that could be 50% more contagious. Quit the power grab politics and listen to the health experts, and advocate for what your constituents need, which is monetary stimulus, not more COVID-19 cases.
JOY McKINNEY
Selah