To the editor — All societies, whether primitive or sophisticated, have five social institutions: marriage and child-rearing, education, religion, government and economy. The breakdown of any of these stable outlines will be to the detriment of a society. I and many Americans are fearful of our children's and grandchildren's future life, today's life.
"Destruction is certain for those who think that evil is good and good is evil." --Isaiah 5:20.
Where did I learn this? I think it was Sociology 101.
CAROL SMITH
Yakima