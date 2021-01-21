US-NEWS-CONGRESS-SUICIDE-HOTLINE-ZUM

To the editor — In The Seattle Times on Sunday, there was a commentary by Arne Duncan (former secretary of education) and April Ryan. It stated that "only nine states and the District of Columbia require a year of civics in order to graduate from high school.”

If that is right, then 41 of 50 states do not require a year of civics. That is just pathetic! Is a year needed? I am not sure, but certainly a basic understanding of our federal government system and the constitutional division of powers is crucial for citizens to understand. No wonder our country is in trouble.

PAUL SCHAFER

Yakima