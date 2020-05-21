To the editor — Can we, the citizens of the United States of America, unite and conquer COVID-19?
When COVID-19 invaded our country, I felt, if only for a short time, proud to be part of this great nation. Proud because we faced the situation. Because we did the right thing. Fast forward a couple weeks. Guess what? Once again, it’s back to the hate. Once again, it’s back to lies. It’s all about hurting people who don’t agree with your view on life. Coughing on, spitting at, harassing health care workers? What is going on? What the hell are we thinking?
I don’t understand why there's so much hate in our country. It makes me tired. My heart hurts for all of us. Greed, hate, unchecked power, these things tarnish our country’s reputation. The United States truly shines like a star when we come together. When we embrace our beautiful diverse culture. It’s our empathy, our humanity, our love for each other that makes us the wealthiest country in the world.
BRENDA THIEROLF
Yakima