To the editor — No matter who runs this country, we have to have plenty of law enforcement to protect us or we will be up a creek without a paddle.
I had two brothers in law enforcement and they said it was harder than being in the service. They had to do and see things that were really hard.
If it wasn't for some of the police officers, I wouldn't be here today. Most of them have already passed away, and I only remember one by name, Sheriff Hafsos. I hope they rest in peace and go to a place where they don't have to carry a weapon.
ANGIE BURNS
Yakima