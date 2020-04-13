To the editor — We, in this country, have two stark choices in regard to the COVID-19 crisis. We can just put everyone back to work and let the virus take whoever it wants, or we can all self-isolate and preserve life.
What we have now is a complete failure in national policy. Instead of a team of experts in charge of this crisis, we have a bumbling fool (the president) and his son-in-law creating policy. That neither saves lives or the economy. This must change if we are to survive either physically or economically.
RALPH CALL
Yakima