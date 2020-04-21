To the editor — Listening today to the Trump Daily Briefing Propaganda Show, I'm disturbed by the Republican promotional film he showed at taxpayer expense. I watch the briefing every day to be informed about the virus, but the only things believable at these briefings are facts from scientists and epidemiologists, not politicians. Trump is insufferably mean, rude and contemptible to reporters. He has an authoritarian personality and loves the most infamous dictators; no doubt he would like to take away freedom of our press if he could.
The country absolutely must go to mail-in ballots in November. I am intrigued watching voters in other states, on the news, stand in two- to three-hour lines to vote. How stupid! Trump was honest, a first for him, when he opposed mail-in voting because "then Republicans will lose." Why is that a given, when every citizen should be enfranchised as per the Constitution? Why continue the insufferable practice of standing in long lines, especially with the COVID-19 danger, when many cannot take time from work; are too weak, old or sick; or people of color suffering from voter repression due to prejudiced, racist leaders? Let's take a stand for integrity.
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima