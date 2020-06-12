To the editor — At a recent Yakima City Council meeting, Eliana Macias motioned to raise a Pride flag outside City Hall to recognize Pride Month. This is a simple gesture exercised by the White House and progressive-thinking cities across America. Thank you to Macias for being a leader. It passed, but barely, 4-3. Council members Hill, White and Byers voted no.
Did Yakima miss the memo that we are in the 21st century? Hill expressed he didn’t want distractions while working on the budget. Translation? Being elected is cool so long as I don’t have to actually lead or have a vision. Byers gave a well-polished, nicely drawn out, politically sounding no. And White argued that other groups should also be able to fly their flags. OK. What group(s) is he thinking of?
Why is this even a debate? The LGBTQ community has endured centuries of violent marginalization. The least we can do as a civilized society is recognize that indisputable fact by showing we are a compassionate and equitable community. Yakima should focus on being a 21st century city, which means being inclusive of everyone, rather than blazing a trail back to the 1950s. Get real, City Council.
CHAD STOVER
Yakima