To the editor — There is a reason I was elected to spend 25 years on the Yakima City Council. I met with Hispanic folks (including their embassy folks) on a fairly regular basis. I signed the Morelia sister city agreement in Morelia! I rented warehouses to Hispanics as they were trying to gain spots in the commerce of Yakima.
However, there are a few Hispanics who are more interested in creating division rather than working together. I think they are a minority of the minority. They are succeeding!
I attended functions at Black churches, most of which were in my section of Yakima. How many of the current council have attended any meetings in a Black church? How many non-Hispanic council members have attended Hispanic group meetings, store openings, or met with Mexican Consulate folks? I have.
I think that the present method of electing council members has eliminated Blacks on the council and will probably do the same with Hispanics in a few years.
I was the first council member to get 10,000 votes in a contested election; how many votes does it take now to represent a city of 90,000-plus population?
LYNN BUCHANAN
Yakima