To the editor — Interesting, isn’t it? Folks spend a lot of time and money getting elected to the City Council. Then other council members feel they can tell them what to do and what to think.
The citizens of Yakima are the folks who can elect or get rid of a council member. The council member represents that group of citizens until the next election.
It happened to me one time, and I had to point out to them that they did not elect me. I was elected by over 10,000 citizens; not one of the council members was in my district.
LYNN K. BUCHANAN
Yakima