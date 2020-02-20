To the editor — In the Yakima Valley Business Times, Editor and strong-mayor proponent Bruce Smith complains that the Yakima Herald-Republic did not report the issue the way he wanted to have it reported. He complains that the YHR story “included a quote from me saying a signature drive to put the issue on the ballot would be, ‘too much work for too little reward’. Fake news. I used those words to explain why most professional signature gatherers won’t work in Yakima.“
Calling “fake news” is whining. The purpose of the press is not to interpret foolish remarks from public persons to the best advantage of the speaker. As a journalist, Smith should know this.
He aggressively chastises Councilmembers Brad Hill and Soneya Lund for reneging on campaign promises and (undocumented) private promises. Perhaps he writes this to create the impression that his private conversations have more political power than they actually have.
The duty of City Council members is to represent the interests of their constituents and the city of Yakima, not a small group of political cronies. Campaign promises have to evolve as new information is presented.
KAY FUNK
Yakima City Council, District 4