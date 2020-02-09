To the editor — Hopefully the most recent vote by our elected representatives to not put the strong mayor proposal on the November ballot will finally put this issue to bed. The City Council did their job and listened to their constituents; and what they heard was a resounding no to the strong mayor.
Leading up to the most recent city council vote, the authors of the strong mayor proposal showed Yakima the shallowness of their claimed desire to do what is best for residents.
Bruce Smith wrote that “The pros and cons of the proposal no longer matter.” If the pros and cons of such a material change to our government that would affect thousands of people don't matter -- what does?
Smith went on to say that collecting signatures to get the proposal on the ballot was “too much work for too little reward.” If they truly believed that this would make life better for all of Yakima, how could collecting signatures be too much work for such a great reward?
We hope that this is the end of the strong mayor and we can start working together on real issues to make Yakima a more fair and equitable place for everyone.
SAM JOHNSON
Yakima