To the editor — I don’t understand why Costco wasn’t closed for a period of time. I realize that this outbreak was not the fault of Costco, but I have to disagree with the health department’s comment that the public was never in danger.
I, unfortunately, ended up being infected with COVID-19 at about the same time as this all evolved. I wear a mask, socially distance, everything I am required to do, but ended up with a mild case. I really don’t believe there is any other logical answer as to where I became infected. We deserve better.
CLAUDIA TABAYOYON
Yakima