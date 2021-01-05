To the editor — On Dec. 30, Yakima Herald-Republic reported 70 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Elective surgeries have been cancelled to save beds for the critically ill.
Two of those hospitalized are a retired Yakima physician and his wife, both aged 88. He admits that he has been extremely careful, given their ages. He told me the day his wife was admitted a couple of days before he was, "The only place we have been is Safeway and Costco." The day he was admitted, YHR reported more than 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Costco employees. The next day the report was for more than 150 cases among Costco employees.
We are in the midst of an unprecedented epidemic, where 1 of 100 people documented to have COVID-19 die. The hospitals are bursting at the seams. Why is super spreader Costco still open? Has our leadership fallen asleep? Where is our county health officer? Why have the county commissioners not closed it down? This is inexcusable negligence on the part of our community officials.
J. HAMILTON LICHT, M.D.
Yakima