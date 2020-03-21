200318-yh-news-businessclosure-3.jpg
A social distancing reminder sits on a closed check stand at Costco on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Yakima, Wash. Costco is currently keeping alternating check lines open to help with social distancing efforts.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — Bravo, Costco!

I thought it best to get to Costco early so I arrived about 45 minutes before the doors rolled up. It was a long walk to get to the end of the line at the back of the building. When all is said and done, though, Costco will be a case study on how to handle a virus crisis. They completely controlled the environment, easily allowing for the 6-foot rule and communicating extremely well on depleted inventory, product limits and safe behavior. Every employee was calm, smiled easily and made members feel valued and safe.

LES FITZPATRICK

Yakima