To the editor — Bravo, Costco!
I thought it best to get to Costco early so I arrived about 45 minutes before the doors rolled up. It was a long walk to get to the end of the line at the back of the building. When all is said and done, though, Costco will be a case study on how to handle a virus crisis. They completely controlled the environment, easily allowing for the 6-foot rule and communicating extremely well on depleted inventory, product limits and safe behavior. Every employee was calm, smiled easily and made members feel valued and safe.
LES FITZPATRICK
Yakima