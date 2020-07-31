To the editor — There is nothing more important than your personal health. Gov. Inslee has conveyed this through his emergency coronavirus orders. I am perplexed by letters from YHR readers who criticize Inslee for attempting to safeguard your health. We all are inconvenienced, annoyed, and/or unemployed. Nevertheless, you and I will likely remain alive if we comply.
It is therefore particularly disturbing that 14th District Rep. Chris Corry is a plaintiff in a lawsuit alleging wrongdoing by the governor’s emergency orders. Corry does not suggest how the virus could be better controlled, only that the governor’s restrictions are not justified. His action does not demonstrate knowledge of the related science and certainly does not represent “common sense Central Washington values” as his reelection advertising claims.
My ballot has been submitted, and I did not vote for Corry.
GARY WIRT
Yakima