To the editor — Transparency in politics sounds abstract until it isn’t. In his interview recently with the Yakima Herald, Rep. Chris Corry was asked specifically whether his lawsuit against public health orders was an attempt to further his own personal and business interests. We’re still waiting for answers.
Who paid for Corry’s federal lawsuit? In his business as a commercial insurance account executive, Corry’s website lists packing houses and agricultural processing as his main lines of business. Given that the pandemic was exploding among poorly protected packing house workers while he filed his lawsuit, we need answers. Who are his packing house clients and specifically, who are his new clients that have given him their business since he took office and gained legislative decision-making powers?
Without transparency, there is no way to know if Corry filed his lawsuit because he feared harm to his clients and his bottom line more than he did harm to essential workers and their families. Without transparency, there can be no trust.
It’s time we followed the money and got paid-for influence out of our political system. It’s time to remind our representatives that they work for us. Rock the vote.
CHRIS FAISON
White Salmon