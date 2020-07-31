To the editor — Chris Corry, our current 14th District state representative, has a record of keeping the promises he made.
He has worked to make school affordable, effective and safe for all children. He sponsored a bill that would allow for school choice. He represented the majority of Washingtonians by opposing the horrendous sex-ed bill in order to protect children from being exposed to pornography at a young age in school.
Corry opposed the low carbon fuel standard and has consistently opposed tax increases, which would have left more money in your pocket had more legislators voted with him.
Corry has consistently opposed bills that would infringe on our constitutional rights. These rights are recognized by the most foundational documents for the operation of our government, and they were written with the intention to preserve our liberties by protecting us from the abuses of our own government.
Corry takes his oath to uphold the U.S. and Washington state constitutions seriously today, an oath which is meant to be “most binding upon the conscience.” And that just might be the most remarkable trait of our current legislator of the 14th District.
RACHEL BOYES
Skamania